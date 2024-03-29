Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.01. 1,735,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,279. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $173.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.