Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,915 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 308,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

UNP stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,197. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

