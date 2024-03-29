Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.76. 1,144,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,326. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.37 and a 200 day moving average of $246.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.05 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

