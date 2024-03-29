Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.04 on Friday, reaching $175.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,654,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,391,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.74.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

