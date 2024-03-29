Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29,185 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tesla were worth $85,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Tesla Stock Down 2.2 %

TSLA stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,654,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,391,528. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

