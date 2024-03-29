The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.40 and its 200 day moving average is $357.95. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.