The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.77.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.36. 15,367,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,777,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

