Threshold Price Hits $0.0500 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $500.50 million and $78.77 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007183 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00026626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00015949 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00014624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,866.83 or 0.99978246 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00140962 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0497056 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $127,333,037.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

