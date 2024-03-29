Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.89

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.89 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 39.20 ($0.50). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.50), with a volume of 38,335 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.79. The company has a market capitalization of £15.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

