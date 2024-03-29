TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.56

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as low as $7.90. TSR shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 4,121 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut TSR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get TSR alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSRI

TSR Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.69%.

Institutional Trading of TSR

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TSR, Inc, operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.