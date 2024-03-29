Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.93. 2,265,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.61. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

