Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.51 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and approximately $195.78 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $12.54 or 0.00018045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.05 or 0.00152609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008762 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.74359273 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $177,767,282.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

