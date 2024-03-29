United Homes Group (UHG) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare United Homes Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Homes Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $421.47 million $125.06 million -34.95 United Homes Group Competitors $6.28 billion $782.74 million 8.56

Risk and Volatility

United Homes Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.70, suggesting that their average share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group 29.67% -76.74% 33.69% United Homes Group Competitors 11.24% 15.56% 11.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Homes Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group Competitors 314 1606 1521 39 2.37

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 15.47%. Given United Homes Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Homes Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

United Homes Group competitors beat United Homes Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Chapin, South Carolina.

