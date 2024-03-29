UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 38,169 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

UNH stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.70. 3,820,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,274,309. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $502.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.