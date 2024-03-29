US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Declares Dividend of $0.14

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1413 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UTEN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.05. 11,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,145. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

