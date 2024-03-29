US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Plans Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:TBIL)

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2186 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TBIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 1,276,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,590. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

