US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Announces Dividend of $0.16

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UTRE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $50.47.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile
