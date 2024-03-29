US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UTHY)

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1543 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UTHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 4,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $52.15.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
