US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Announces $0.17 Dividend

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1657 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

