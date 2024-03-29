US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:USVN)

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ USVN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65.
About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.