Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in March

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the February 29th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

BTF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,657. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.