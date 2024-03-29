VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the February 29th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAPP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 443,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 39,952 shares during the period.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

