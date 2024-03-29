VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA) Declares $0.23 Dividend

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2259 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DURA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,939 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2,001.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

About VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

