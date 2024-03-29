VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ANGL)

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,267. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.21.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

