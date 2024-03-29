Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on April 4th

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2056 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,398. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.37 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83.

Featured Stories

