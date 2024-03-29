Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2749 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $77.75.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.