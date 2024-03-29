Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Plans Dividend of $0.32

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3155 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,795. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

