Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VCEB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. 38,373 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,540,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 957.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.