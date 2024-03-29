Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS VCEB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,373 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

