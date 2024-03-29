Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. 8,336,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,135,784. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

