Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,209. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $101.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50.

