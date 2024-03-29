Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3181 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VCLT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. 1,428,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,302,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,519 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.