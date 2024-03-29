Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2479 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. 2,242,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

