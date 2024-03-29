Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2019 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. 1,840,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,898. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8,564.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.