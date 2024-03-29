Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s 7th Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.29 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

