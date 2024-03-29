Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $366.29 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.18 and its 200-day moving average is $430.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

