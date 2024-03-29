Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,901,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,610. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.71.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,000.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.