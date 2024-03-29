Velas 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Velas has a market cap of $45.59 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00076098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00024735 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001493 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,572,935,741 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

