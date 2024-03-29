Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 142.5% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLAL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. 47,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,964. The company has a market cap of $227.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.68. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $48.72.

Get Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF alerts:

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0313 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF ( NASDAQ:HLAL Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.