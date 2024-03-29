Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Western Asset Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WABF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64. Western Asset Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

Get Western Asset Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 159,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 9.40% of Western Asset Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.