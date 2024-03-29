Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.17. 1,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,992. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $335,000.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

