Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Up 3.4%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 493,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Wrap Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.87.

About Wrap Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.