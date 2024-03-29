Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Up 3.4%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 493,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
Wrap Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.87.
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wrap Technologies
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.