1,074 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $249.86. 459,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,999. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day moving average of $223.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

