154,481 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 154,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 24.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 169,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 33,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,201. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,167.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,226 shares of company stock worth $1,942,250. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

