252 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Broadcom by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Broadcom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock worth $26,107,692 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $6.68 on Friday, reaching $1,325.41. 1,985,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,408. The stock has a market cap of $614.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,277.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,068.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

