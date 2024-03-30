29,374 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $289.98. 1,839,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

