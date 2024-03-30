3,134 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.83.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.4 %

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.