71,071 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in AT&T by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 33,461,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,692,152. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.