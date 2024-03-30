92,634 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,247,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,133. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

