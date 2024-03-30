Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,399 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SouthState by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.03. 384,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,508. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. Equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Stephens initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

